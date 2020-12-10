СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 8. децембра наполнєли ше 7 роки як нас охабела наша мила мац, швекра и баба

ИРИНА НАДЬ
народзена Гайдук

(1936–2013)
з Руского Керестура

Мила наша, час преходзи без Вас, а нам остали лєм красни памятки здогадованє на час препровадзени зоз вами. Вично вас чуваме у найкрасших памяткох. Вашо наймилши – дзивка Славка, унук Желько и жец Славко
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
