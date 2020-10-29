СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 27. октобра 2020. року наполнєли ше 10 роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили брат, шовґор и уйко

ИҐОР БЕСЕРМИНЇ

(1975–2010)
з Бачкей Тополї

Найкрасши памятки на ньго чуваю шестра Весна, шовґор Роберт и його принцези Дуня и Маша зоз Зренянину
