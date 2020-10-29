СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 27. октобра наполнєли ше 10 роки од шмерци нашого милого

ИҐОР БЕСЕРМИНЇ

(1975–2010)
з Бачкей Тополї

Памятки на його милу подобу навики чуваю Мена и Йовґен Медєшово и Минка, Иґор и Андрей Надьово
Спочивай у мире Божим!
