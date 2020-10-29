СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 27. октобра 2020. року наполнєли ше 10 роки як ме занавше зохабел мой мили син

ИҐОР БЕСЕРМИНЇ

(1975–2010)
з Бачкей Тополї

Найкрасши памятки на ньго у своїм шерцу чува його мац Мария
Спочивай у мире Божим!
