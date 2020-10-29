СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 29. октобра наполнєли ше 40 днї як нас занавше зохабел

ЙОАКИМ МУДРИ

(1957–2020)
з Руского Керестура

Красни памятки на ньго навики будзе чувац нина Анґела Джуньова з фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!
