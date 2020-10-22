СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 27. октобра наполня ше 70 роки як ме занавше зохабел мой оцец

ЙОАКИМ ПРОВЧИ

(1918–1950)
з Руского Керестура

З почитованьом його син Михал
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
