СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 16. децембра наполнєл ше рок як ше преселєла до вичносци наша мила

КСЕНИЯ ГАРДИ
народзена Барна

(1954–2019)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом у красних памяткох навики ю чуваю єй наймилши, дзивки Зденка зоз супругом Миколом и Терезка зоз супругом Златом, та унуки Даяна, Валентина и Лидия
Най спочива у мире Божим!
