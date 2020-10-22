СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 7. октобра наполнєли ше 8 смутни роки як ме зохабела моя мила шестра

КСЕНИЯ ФА
народзена Провчи

(1940–2012)
з Вербасу

З почитованьом брат Михал
Спочивай у мире Божим!
