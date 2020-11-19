СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 14. новембра 2020. року наполнєл ше рок як нас занавше зохабела наша мила швекра, баба и прабаба

ЛЕОНА КОЧИШ
народзена Стричко

(1930–2019)
з Руского Керестура

З любову и почитованьом красни памятки на ню навики чуваю – нєвеста Живана, унук Александар зоз фамелию, унук Владимир зоз фамелию и унука Марина зоз дзецми
Спочивайце у мире Божим! Най Вас ангели чуваю!
