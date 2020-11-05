СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Прешол рок як нас зохабела наша мац, баба и прабаба

ЛЕОНА КОЧИШ


Красни памятки нам остали, а вони нас буду вше на це здогадовац. З почитованьом твоя дзивка Славка, жец Янко зоз дзецми Катарину, Андрейом, Петром, Майкл и праунуку Милу
