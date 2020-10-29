НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Прешол смутни рок як нас зохабела наша мила мац, баба и прабаба и пошла до вичносци

ЛЕОНА ПЛАНЧАК

(1924–2019)

Вше будзе жиц у наших думкох, наших шерцох и памяткох... Най спочива у мире Божим!
Єй дзивки Амалка и Геленка з фамелиями
