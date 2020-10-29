СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 1. новембра наполня ше шейсц смутни мешаци як нас зохабел

ЛЮБОМИР НАДЬ – МАКАЇЧКА

(1938–2020)
з Руского Керестура

Ожалосцена супруга Маря, син Любомир, нина Мелана и кумче Виктория Планчаково з Любляни
Вичная памят!
