СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 22. октобра наполнєли ше 40 смутни днї як нас занавше зохабела наша мила шестра и нина

МАРИЯ ШОМОДЇ
народзена Будински

(1948–2020)
з Руского Керестура

З любову и почитованьом красни памятки на заєднїцки препровадзени час буду чувац брат Йовґен зоз супругу Натку Будинсково и їх дзивка Ясминка зоз супругом Штефаном и сином Валентином
Спочивай у мире Божим!
