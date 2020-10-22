СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 24. октобра наполня ше пейц роки як нас зохабел наш добри и мили

МЕВЛУДИН (ЮСО) ЦИФРИЧ

(1954–2015)
з Руского Керестура

Занавше останєш у наших красних памяткох. Навики ожалосцени дзеци, унучата и шицка родзина
Спочивай у мире Божим!
