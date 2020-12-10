СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 10. децембра 2020. року наполнєли ше 3 роки як нє з нами наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

МЕЛАНА СИВЧ
народзена Джуня

(1937–2017)

З любову и почитованьом памятку на Вас чуваю вашо найблїзши
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
