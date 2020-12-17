СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 16. децембра наполнєли ше 5 смутни роки як вецей нє з нами наша мила супруга, мац и баба

МЕЛАНИЯ ПЛАНЧАК
народзена Монар

(1954–2015)


Красни памятку з любову буду занавше чувац єй наймилши - супруг Михайло, син Владо, нєвеста Таня и унуки Ивана и Иван
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest