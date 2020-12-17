НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 16. децембра наполнєли ше 5 роки як нас занавше зохабела наша мила шестра и тета

МЕЛАНИЯ ПЛАНЧАК

(1954–2015)
з Руского Керестура


Пошла ши од нас, алє у наших шерцох занавше останєш. Памятку на це будзе чувац твоя шестра Наталия зоз дзецми Сенку и Сашом зоз фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest