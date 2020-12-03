СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Пред двома роками 3. децембра зохабела нас наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

МЕЛАНИЯ РАЦ
народзена Шпрох

(1944–2018)
з Руского Керестура

З любову и почитованьом памятки на ню чуваю – син Владимир зоз супругу Славку як и унукове Иґор и Дарко зоз супругу Оксану и праунука Тара Рацово
Спочивай у мире Божим!
