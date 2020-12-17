СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Прешли 40 днї як нє з нами моя мила шестра

МЕЛАНИЯ САЛАМУН

(1942–2020)
з Дюрдьова


Памятку на ню чуваю шестра Наталия и шовґор Мирон Нярадийово зоз дзецми
Най спочива у мире Божим!
