ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

МЕЛАНИЯ САЛАМУН
народзена Новта

(1943–2020)
з Дюрдьова

Красни памятки на це буду чувац супруг Силвестер, син Никола зоз фамeлию и син Борис зоз фамeлию
Спочивай у мире Божим!
