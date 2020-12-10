ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 28. новембра преселєла ше до вичносци

МЕЛАНИЯ ЧИЗМАР

(1935–2020)
зоз Ветернику

Памятку на ню буду чувац синове Иво и Саша, унуки Марко и Петро, нєвести Сладя и Сенка
Най спочива у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest