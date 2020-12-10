ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Тети Меланки

МЕЛАНИЯ ЧИЗМАР

(1935–2020)

Памтку на ню буду чувац Надьордьово Ґено, Ваня, Славко, Борис, Славица, Боян, Деян и Таня
