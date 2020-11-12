СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 13. новембра наполнюю ше 40 днї одкеди ме напущел мой мили супруг

МИРОСЛАВ КИШРАЦИК

(1957–2020)
з Руского Керестура

Пошол ши нєсподзивано. З любову и почитованьом памятку на це чувам у своїм шерцу. Твоя супруга Ганча
Спочивай у мире Божим!
