ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 12. новембра преселєл ше до вичносци

МИРОСЛАВ ЦИРБА

(1946–2020)
зоз Шиду

Памятку на ньго будзе чувац сваха Варґова зоз Руского Керестура
Най спочива у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest