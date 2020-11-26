ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 12. новембар зохабел нас наш мили оцец и дїдо

МИРОСЛАВ ЦИРБА

(1946–2020)
зоз Шиду

Красни памятки на ньго вично буду чувац син Мирослав, дзивка Наташа, нєвеста Єлена, жец Владимир и унучата Лука, Елена, Маруся, Ана и Надя
Спочивай у мире Божим!
