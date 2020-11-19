ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 12. новембра зохабел нас наш колеґа, длугорочни новинар „Руского слова”

МИРОСЛАВ ЦИРБА

(1946–2020)
зоз Шиду

Вично нам останю красни памятки на ньго Колектив НВУ „Руске слово”
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest