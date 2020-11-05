ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 1. новембра преселєл ше до вичносци наш мили супруг, оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

МИХАЙЛО БИКИ

(1933–2020)

З любову и почитованьом памятки на ньго вично буду чувац – супруга Мелана, син Владо зоз супругу Таню, унук Алексей, унука Андрея зоз супругом Александром и праунук Тарас
Най спочива у мире Божим!
