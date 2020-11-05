НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 4. новембра наполнєли ше три роки як вецей нє з нами наш син, брат и бачи

МИХАЙЛО ЗАЗУЛЯК

(1961–2017)
з Руского Керестура

Памятки на ньго вично буду чувац мац Мария и шестра Оля зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!
