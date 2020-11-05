СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 4. новембра наполнєли ше три роки як нас зохабел наш колеґа

МИХАЙЛО ЗАЗУЛЯК

(1961–2017)

Його витирвалосц у роботи, колеґиялносц и приятельску потримовку, занавше будземе паметац. Колектив НВУ „Руске слово”
Спочивай у мире Божим!
