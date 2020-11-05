СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 4. новембра наполнєли ше три роки як нас зохабел наш мили

МИХАЙЛО ЗАЗУЛЯК

(1961–2017)
з Руского Керестура

Красни памятки на ньго чуваю супруга Натка, дзивки Ваня и Мая, жецове Златко и Денис и унучкове Павле и Иван
Спочивай у вичносци!
