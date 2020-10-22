СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 24. октобра 2020. року наполня ше 10 роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили

МИХАЙЛО ЗАЗУЛЯК

(1951–2020)
з Вербасу

Особа хтора напущи наш швет жиє покля жию гевти хтори ю любя. Нє можеме видзиц твою подобу анї чуц твой глас, алє можеме ожиц кажду памятку на це хтору чуваме у шерцу. Жиєш през нас и нє будзеш забути.
Супруга Леонка и дзивка Ана
