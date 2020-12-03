ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 25. новембра преселєл ше до вичносци наш товариш

МИХАЙЛО КОВАЧ

(1952–2020)
народзени у Руским Керестуре зоз Канади

Навики це будземе паметац и по красним споминац. Твойо товарише зоз Керестура
Спочивай у мире Божим!
