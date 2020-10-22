ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 7. октобра 2020. року занавше нас охабел наш мили оцец, швекор, дїдо и прадїдо

МИХАЛ САБАДОШ

(1941–2020)

Вичну памятку буду чувац: син Славко, нєвеста Данка, дзивка Любка, жец Никола, унуки Мижо, Драґан, унука Таня зоз супругом и праунука София
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest