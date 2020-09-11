Наютре кадети бавя процив фодбалерох зоз Бачкого Петровцу

РУСКИ КЕРЕСТУР – Наютре, 12. септембра, будзе отримане 4. коло Kадетскей лиґи ФК „Русин” процив ФК „Младосц ” зоз Бачкого Петровцу.

Змаганє будзе отримане на домашнїм терену, на Ярашу, зоз початком на 16,30 годзин.

(Опатрене 2 раз, нєшка 2)