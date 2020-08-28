Наютре кадети Русину бавя процив кадетох з Апатину

РУСКИ КЕРЕСТУР – Наютре, 29. авґуста, будзе отримане 2. коло Kадетскей лиґи процив фодбалерох ФК „Младосц” зоз Апатину.

Змаганє будзе отримане на домашнїм терену, на Ярашу, зоз початком на 10 годзин.

