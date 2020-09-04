Наютре Русиново кадети бавя процив кадетох з Оджаку

РУСКИ КЕРЕСТУР – Наютре, 5. септембра, будзе отримане 3. коло Kадетскей лиґи ФК „Русин” процив ФК „Текстилац ” зоз Оджаку.

Змаганє будзе отримане на домашнїм терену, на Ярашу, зоз початком на 10 годзин.

(Опатрене 5 раз, нєшка 5)