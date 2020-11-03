Нєшка кадети Русину одбавя остатнє коло у єшеньскей сезони

РУСКИ КЕРЕСТУР – Нєшка, 3. новембра, кадети ФК Русин одбавя остатнє, 11. коло у тей єшеньскей часци Окружней кадетскей лиґи.

Русиново бавяче на домашнїм терену одбавя змаганє процив ФК ЧСК зоз Челарева, а змаганє почнє на 14 годзин на Ярашу.

