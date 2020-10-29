СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 23. октобра того року наполнєли ше 18 роки як нас нєсподзивано занавше зохабел наш

ПАВЛЕ А. ЖИЛНИК

(1930–2002)
з Коцура

Часи преходза, а за тобу остал лєм смуток и давни памтяки. Брат Дюра и шестра Леона
Спочивай у мире Божим!
