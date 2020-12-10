СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 11. децембра наполнї ше рок як ше преселєла до вичносци

РАШИДА РОМАН

(1933–2019)
з Руского Керестура

Вично ю буду паметац єй фамелия и родзини – зоз Керестура, з Бєлїни, Сараєва, Белґиї и Америки
Най спочива у мире Божим!
