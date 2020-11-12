СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 10. новембра 2020. року наполнєли ше 9 роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец и дїдо

СИЛВЕСТЕР БЕСЕРМИНЇ

(1954–2011)
з Коцура

Памятки на це вше присутни у наших думкох и здогадованьох глїбоко усадзени до наших шерцох дзе це чуваме од забуца
Твойо наймилши
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest