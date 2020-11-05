СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Прешли два смутни роки, алє ти и далєй з нами у наших думкох и шерцох СИМЕОН САКАЧ

СИМЕОН САКАЧ

(1929–2018)
адвокат зоз Нового Саду

З любову и почитованьом памятку на ньго чуваю його наймилши
Спочивай у мире Божим!
