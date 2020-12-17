СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 19. децембра наполня ше три смутни роки як нас занавше охабел

СИМЕОН СЕҐЕДИ

(1940–2017)
з Дюрдьова


З любову и почитованьом памятку на ньго навики буду чувац супруга Леона и синове Владимир и Мирослав зоз фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!
