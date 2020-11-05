НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 7. новембра 2020. року наполнюю ше дзешец роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец, швекор и дїдо

СЛАВОМИР БУИЛА

(1941–2010)
з Дюрдьова

Його милу подобу у своїх шерцох занавше буду чувац супруга Єлица, синове Мирослав и Владимир зоз фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!
