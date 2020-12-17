СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Пред двома роками 19. децембра занавше нас зохабела наша мила

СОНЯ КОЛОШНЯЇ
народзена Дудаш у Руским Керестуре

(1971–2018)
з Коцура


Пошла ши сциха и нєсподзивано, наздаваме ше же знаш кельо зме це любели. Тераз ши вше у наших шерцох, думкох и молитвох. Вше зоз тобу твойо наймилши – мац Гелена, супруг Дзвонко, шестра Наташа зоз супругом Педьом и дзецми Яну, Стефаном и Ивону
Спочивай у мире Божим!
