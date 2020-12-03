СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 6. децембра наполнї ше рок як нє з нами

СТЕВАН ТУТОРОВ

(1935–2019)
з Руского Керестура

Препровадзела сом красни и длугоки роки у любови з тобу. Красну памятку на тебе навики у шерцу будзе чувац твоя супруга Марча
Спочивай у мире Божим!
