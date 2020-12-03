СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 6. децембра наполнї ше рок як нє зоз нами наш мили шовґор

СТЕВАН ТУТОРОВ

(1935–2019)
з Руского Керестура

У наших шерцох и думкох останєце занавше и нїґда вас нє забудземе. Папуґово Яким и Фемка зоз фамелию
Вичная памят!
