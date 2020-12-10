ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 30. новембра преселєла ше до вичносци наша мила андя

ФЕБРОНА ПАВЛОВИЧ
народзена Шовш

(1938–2020)
з Руского Керестура

Найкрасши памятки на єй дочекованя и випровадзованя у думкох и молитвох будзе на ню чувац – Сена Семанова зоз дзецми
Най спочива у мире Божим!
