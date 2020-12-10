ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 30. новембра занавше нас зохабела наша мила мaц, швекра и баба

ФЕБРОНА ПАВЛОВИЧ
народзена Шовш

(1938–2020)
з Руского Керестура

З любову и почитованьом красни памятки на ню навики буду чувац – син Янко, нєвеста Зденка и унук Деян
Най спочива у мире Божим!
