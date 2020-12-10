ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 30. новембра 2020. року зохабела нас наша почитована сваха

ФЕБРОНА ПАВЛОВИЧ
народзена Шовш

(1938–2020)
з Руского Керестура

Красни памятки на ню будземе навики чувац и вше ю будземе споминац. Сватово Гайдуково
Най спочива у мире Божим!
