ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 8. децембра преселєла ше до вичносци наша наймилша мац и супруга

ЦЕЦИЛИЯ ЧЕЛЬОВСКИ
народзена Бесерминї

(1950–2020)
з Коцура


Будзе нам барз хибиц твой ошмих зоз хторим ши нас дочековала и зазберовала же бизме були вєдно. Дзекуєме ци за нєсебичну любов и радосц хтору ши нам давала. Барз нас ожалосцел твой нагли одход. Красни памятки на тебе будземе чувац док жиєме. Вично ожалосцена дзивка Славка и супруг Ґабор
Спочивай у мире Божим!
